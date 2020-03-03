KANSAS To Release 'The Absence Of Presence' Album In June

March 3, 2020 0 Comments

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release its new studio album, "The Absence Of Presence", on June 26 via InsideOut Music. The LP follows 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"The Absence Of Presence" features nine all-new tracks written by KANSAS, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

"We are really proud of the album 'The Absence Of Presence'," comments KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

This fall, KANSAS will be taking its very popular "Point Of Know Return" anniversary tour to Europe for 13 dates in October and November. The "Point of Know Return" anniversary European tour will include songs from "The Absence Of Presence", classic hits and deep cuts, and will culminate with the iconic album "Point Of Know Return" performed in its entirety.

"It's been a while since the band has been able to perform in Europe, where we have some very passionate fans," adds KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams. "We are excited to take the 'Point Of Know Return' anniversary tour across Europe. Not only will they hear us perform that album in its entirety, along with other hits and deep cuts, but they will be the first fans to hear some of the songs from 'The Absence Of Presence' performed live."

KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind' to progressive epics like "Song For America".

After wrapping-up current U.S. dates for the "Point Of Know Return" anniversary tour this spring, KANSAS will debut a track from "The Absence Of Presence" live this summer during the "Juke Box Heroes" 2020 tour when the band will hit the road with FOREIGNER and EUROPE.

Tickets for the KANSAS "Point of Know Return" anniversary European tour will go on sale this week.

COMMENTS

