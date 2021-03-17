KANSAS To Release 'Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond' In May

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release its new live album, "Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond", on May 28. This is the first live album since 2017 for the band that has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to progressive epics like "Song For America".

"Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond" is co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams, and is recorded and mixed by Chad Singer. The album features 22 songs selected from 12 shows recorded in 2019 and 2020 during KANSAS's "Point Of Know Return" anniversary tour. The setlist includes classic hits, deep cuts, and culminates with the band's sextuple-platinum album "Point Of Know Return" performed in its entirety.

Following the success of the band's "Leftoverture" anniversary tour, KANSAS followed that tour up with the even more popular "Point Of Know Return" anniversary tour. The overwhelming success of that tour, and the previous live album, "Leftoverture Live & Beyond", led the band, along with InsideOut Music, to release selected songs from the tour as a live album.

"We knew we wanted to release a live album of the 'Point Of Know Return' anniversary tour. Being unable to tour for more than a year has given us the opportunity to work on 'Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond' and release it for our fans who are missing live concerts as much as we are," said KANSAS drummer and album co-producer Phil Ehart. "When we discussed who would mix the album, we thought the best possible person would be the guy who mixes the band live every night and recorded the shows on the road. Nobody knows better how KANSAS sounds live than our front-of-house engineer Chad Singer."

"This live album sounds great," adds KANSAS guitarist and album co-producer Richard Williams. "We wanted to make sure this album captures and represents how KANSAS sounds live in concert. 'Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond' does just that."

Along with original KANSAS bandmembers Phil Ehart on drums and Richard Williams on lead guitar, "Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond" features Tom Brislin on keyboards and vocals, Billy Greer on bass and vocals, Ronnie Platt on lead vocals and keyboards, David Ragsdale on violin and vocals, and Zak Rizvi on guitar and vocals.

"Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond" will be will be available as a double CD digipak, triple 180-gram vinyl + 2 CD box set, and digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, and other fine digital retailers.

"Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond" track listing:

01. Cold Grey Morning

02. Two Cents Worth

03. The Wall

04. Song For America

05. Summer

06. Musicatto

07. Taking In The View

08. Miracles Out Of Nowhere

09. Point Of Know Return

10. Paradox

11. The Spider

12. Portrait (He Knew)

13. Closet Chronicles

14. Lightning's Hand

15. Dust In The Wind

16. Sparks Of The Tempest

17. Nobody's Home

18. Hopelessly Human

19. Carry On Wayward Son

20. People Of The South Wind

21. Refugee

22. Lonely Wind

