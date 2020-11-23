KANSAS Releases Music Video For 'The Absence Of Presence'

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, has released the official music video for "The Absence Of Presence", the title track of its latest studio album. The disc was made available in June through InsideOut Music.

"The Absence Of Presence" follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

"The Absence Of Presence" features nine all-new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams.

KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

"We are really proud of the album 'The Absence Of Presence'," comments KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"The Absence Of Presence" track listing:

01. The Absence Of Presence

02. Throwing Mountains

03. Jets Overhead

04. Propulsion 1

05. Memories Down The Line

06. Circus Of Illusion

07. Animals On The Roof

08. Never

09. The Song The River Sang

