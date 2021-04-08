KANSAS Parts Ways With Guitarist ZAK RIZVI

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, has announced the departure of guitarist Zak Rizvi.

Rizvi joined KANSAS in 2016, but his relationship with KANSAS goes back almost 20 years earlier when his band 4FRONT opened for KANSAS. Zak went on to work alongside producer Jeff Glixman on various KANSAS projects, including "There's Know Place Like Home", as well as the NATIVE WINDOW album, a project of KANSAS's Phil Ehart, Billy Greer, David Ragsdale and Richard Williams. This led to KANSAS asking Rizvi to co-produce the band's last two studio albums, 2016's "The Prelude Implicit" and last year's "The Absence Of Presence".

In a statement, KANSAS said: "The band KANSAS announces that guitarist Zak Rizvi has resigned and that he looks forward to pursuing new projects. We thank Zak for his many contributions throughout the years and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

"KANSAS carries on with original member Phil Ehart on drums, original member Richard Williams on guitar, Billy Greer on bass and vocals, David Ragsdale on violin, guitar and vocals, Ronnie Platt on lead vocals and keyboards, and Tom Brislin on keyboards and vocals."

KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind", to progressive epics like "Song For America".

