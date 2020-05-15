KANSAS: Lyric Video For New Song 'Memories Down The Line'

America's legendary progressive rock band KANSAS has released the official lyric video for a new song song called "Memories Down The Line", taken from the band's upcoming album, "The Absence Of Presence", due out June 26 through InsideOut Music.

"'Memories Down The Line' starts out as a piano-based rock ballad; it builds dynamically to a more powerful sound that still has a sense of longing to it," comments KANSAS keyboardist Tom Brislin. "Lyrically, I was intrigued by the concept of not only passing down one's physical traits from generation to generation, but also the experiences that shape us. As with a number of coincidences occurring with this album, I had no idea we would be living through unforgettable times when the song would be released."

"We are living during a time when people are doing a lot of reflecting — reflecting on past memories, or the memories they are making right now," adds KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "'Memories Down The Line' really makes one consider the importance of sharing our experiences with those who come after us. I love the sincerity of the song."

Billboard.com first announced the new album during an exclusive interview with KANSAS drummer and "The Absence Of Presence" co-producer Phil Ehart.

"The Absence Of Presence" follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

"We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from 'The Absence Of Presence'," says Platt. "I think people will really be surprised by the album. 'The Absence Of Presence' shows the band firing on all cylinders."

KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

"The Absence Of Presence" features nine all-new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams.

KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

"We are really proud of the album 'The Absence Of Presence'," comments KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"The Absence Of Presence" will be available on CD, double LP 180-gram vinyl, limited-edition deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-ray artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services.

"The Absence Of Presence" track listing:

01. The Absence Of Presence

02. Throwing Mountains

03. Jets Overhead

04. Propulsion 1

05. Memories Down The Line

06. Circus Of Illusion

07. Animals On The Roof

08. Never

09. The Song The River Sang

Photo credit: Emily Butler

