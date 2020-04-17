KANSAS Launches Video For 'Throwing Mountains', First Single From New Album 'The Absence Of Presence'

April 17, 2020 0 Comments

KANSAS Launches Video For 'Throwing Mountains', First Single From New Album 'The Absence Of Presence'

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release its highly anticipated new studio album, "The Absence Of Presence", on June 26 via InsideOut Music.

The official music video for the disc's new single, "Throwing Mountains", can be seen below.

"'Throwing Mountains' might be one of the heaviest songs KANSAS has ever recorded," comments KANSAS guitarist Zak Rizvi, "At over six minutes long, I like to consider it a bit of a KANSAS mini-epic." Rizvi wrote the music for the song with lyrics by KANSAS keyboardist Tom Brislin and drummer Phil Ehart.

Brislin says: "It's very straight forward, 'get your confidence going, take on any obstacle, conquer the world' song. It's pretty timely in the world today."

"The song is so much fun to play," adds KANSAS bassist Billy Greer. "The riff is like 'Thunder Of The Gods' but dynamic at the same time."

Billboard.com first announced the new album during an exclusive interview with KANSAS drummer and "The Absence Of Presence" co-producer Phil Ehart.

"The Absence Of Presence" follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

"We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from 'The Absence Of Presence'," says KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "I think people will really be surprised by the album. 'The Absence Of Presence' shows the band firing on all cylinders."

KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

"The Absence Of Presence" features nine all-new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams.

KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

"We are really proud of the album 'The Absence Of Presence'," comments KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"The Absence Of Presence" will be available on CD, double LP 180-gram vinyl, limited-edition deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-ray artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services.

"The Absence Of Presence" track listing:

01. The Absence Of Presence
02. Throwing Mountains
03. Jets Overhead
04. Propulsion 1
05. Memories Down The Line
06. Circus Of Illusion
07. Animals On The Roof
08. Never
09. The Song The River Sang

Photo credit: Emily Butler



