KANSAS Debuts 'Jets Overhead' Music Video

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, has released another the official music video for its song "Jets Overhead", taken from the group's highly anticipated new studio album "The Absence Of Presence", due out June 26 through InsideOut Music.

"'Jets Overhead' has become one of my favorite songs on the album, says KANSAS guitarist Zak Rizvi, who wrote the music for the track. "Tom Brislin wrote some fantastic lyrics, David Ragsdale's violin solo is absolutely smoking, and Ronnie Platt nailed the vocals."

"Jets Overhead" follows the release of "Memories Down The Line", which was released on May 15. In April, KANSAS released the song and music video for "Throwing Mountains".

Billboard.com first announced the new album during an exclusive interview with KANSAS drummer and "The Absence Of Presence" co-producer Phil Ehart.

"The Absence Of Presence" follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

"We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from 'The Absence Of Presence'," says Platt. "I think people will really be surprised by the album. 'The Absence Of Presence' shows the band firing on all cylinders."

KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

"The Absence Of Presence" features nine all-new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams.

KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

"We are really proud of the album 'The Absence Of Presence'," comments KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"The Absence Of Presence" will be available on CD, double LP 180-gram vinyl, limited-edition deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-ray artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services.

"The Absence Of Presence" track listing:

01. The Absence Of Presence

02. Throwing Mountains

03. Jets Overhead

04. Propulsion 1

05. Memories Down The Line

06. Circus Of Illusion

07. Animals On The Roof

08. Never

09. The Song The River Sang

Photo credit: Emily Butler

