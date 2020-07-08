KAMELOT Unveils 'Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)' Video From 'I Am The Empire - Live From The 013'

Symphonic metal masters KAMELOT return with their newest offering, "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013", to be released on August 14 via Napalm Records.

The majestic live album, DVD and Blu-ray, recorded at the legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, consists of 21 songs that will tug on your heartstrings, make you want to bang your head and give you a taste of KAMELOT's grandness live on stage with more than 100 minutes of live music and multiple exclusive extras, including backstage interviews of all guests, bandmembers and fans.

Today, the band has released the powerful live video of the show's opening song, "Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)". Accompanied by a pyro show, the intro kicks in and the listener can feel the heat in the completely sold-out 013, full of suspense. The stunning live performance features guest vocals by the furious Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN) who alternates between beautifully clean vocals and frightening growls.

KAMELOT guitarist/founder Thomas Youngblood on "Phantom Divine": "We are pleased to present 'Phantom Divine' as the second video from our upcoming DVD/Blu-ray. This song is from our most recent studio release 'The Shadow Theory' and features Lauren Hart. During the entire 'Shadow' tour, this was the night opener and always set the tone for the rest of the evening. Fans tell me this song encompasses a ton of what they feel is part of the KAMELOT trademark. We hope you all share in our joy for this release!"

September 14, 2018 marked one of the highlights of KAMELOT's very successful career. The band, known for its high-class collaborations, invited the creme de la creme of the symphonic metal scene to celebrate that evening in Tilburg. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Elize Ryd (AMARANTHE), Charlotte Wessels (DELAIN) and Lauren Hart — just to name a few — made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

This concert setlist features KAMELOT in prime shape — with a hand-picked mixture of KAMELOT classics and live premieres, rounded off by stunning production and mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA).

Youngblood comments: "We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/Blu-ray 'I Am The Empire - Live From The 013'. After multiple sold-out events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night. It was truly divine."

White-Gluz says: "It was a magical evening that night. It was so much fun to play such a nice long set with a packed house of fans who knew every word to every song alongside my KAM fam and girlfriends!"

Ryd comments: "It was an historical moment for me to take part in this KAMELOT live DVD recording. Let's not forget that it was with KAMELOT I began my touring life, and we toured a lot. I am so happy to finally be able to perpetuate the era of hard work and friendship with such great quality. A huge thanks to the entire KAMELOT family for embracing my presence on this very special evening."

Wessels adds: "It was an absolute delight performing 'Under Grey Skies' with KAMELOT live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"

Hart says: "What a MASTERPIECE!! It was a huge honor to share the stage with so many legends and witness this beautiful piece of KAMELOT history!"

Track listing:

01. Transcendence (Intro)

02. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (feat. Lauren Hart)

03. Rule The World

04. Insomnia

05. The Great Pandemonium

06. When The Lights Are Down

07. My Confession (feat. Eklipse)

08. Veil of Elysium

09. Under Grey Skies (feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)

10. Ravenlight (feat. Sascha Paeth)

11. End Of Innocence

12. March Of Mephisto (feat. Alissa White Gluz)

13. Amnesiac

14. Manus Dei

15. Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife) (feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd)

16. Drum And Keys Solo

17. Here's to the Fall

18. Forever

19. Burns To Embrace (with Children's Choir, including Thomas Youngblood's son)

20. Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy) (feat Alissa White Gluz)

21. Ministrium (Shadow Key)

"I Am The Empire - Live From The 013" will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Deluxe Box (Including CD, DVD, Blu-ray, Flag, 5 Photocards, Lanyard + AAA Tourpass & 4 Guitar Picks)

- Limited 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Blue/White + DVD

- Limited 2 LP Gatefold Gold + DVD

- 2 LP Gatefold Black + DVD

- Digipak (including CD, DVD & Blu-ray)

- Digital Album

KAMELOT is:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums

