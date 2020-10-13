KAMELOT Is Preparing To Record New Album: 'We Have Pretty Much Narrowed It Down To 12 Songs'

October 13, 2020 0 Comments

KAMELOT Is Preparing To Record New Album: 'We Have Pretty Much Narrowed It Down To 12 Songs'

In a new interview with the "Rockum" radio show, KAMELOT's Thomas Youngblood confirmed that the band is preparing to enter the studio to record the follow-up to 2018's "The Shadow Theory" album. The guitarist said (hear audio below): "We have pretty much narrowed it down to 12 songs for the new album. We're gonna be working with Sascha Paeth again on production. And we're very excited. It's probably gonna come out the middle of next year."

This past August, Youngblood told A&P Reacts that KAMELOT had 25 songs to pick from for the new LP. Regarding the musical direction of the new material, he said: "I think [there will be] a lot of what fans expect, but also a lot of cool new surprises."

He continued: "Having Tommy [Karevik, vocals] now as one of the songwriters has been killer; he's coming out with really cool stuff. And then, of course, Oliver [Palotai, keyboards] and myself, and having Alex [Landenburg] now as our drummer; he's got a lot of cool ideas. What a cool guy Alex is. So, yeah, it's gonna be exciting."

KAMELOT's new DVD and Blu-ray, "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013", was released in August via Napalm Records. The 21-song set was recorded at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands and includes more than 100 minutes of live music and multiple exclusive extras, including backstage interviews of all guests, bandmembers and fans. Featured guest musicians include Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Elize Ryd (AMARANTHE), Charlotte Wessels (DELAIN) and Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN).

"The Shadow Theory" was released in April 2018 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Haven" was helmed by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. Guests on the album include Hart, Jennifer Haben (BEYOND THE BLACK) and Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The first official book by and about KAMELOT, "Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy", marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the band, will be released later this year via Rocket 88.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).