KAMELOT Has 25 Songs For Next Studio Album

In a new interview with A&P Reacts, Thomas Youngblood spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for KAMELOT's follow-up to 2018's "The Shadow Theory" album. The guitarist said (see video below): "We have, actually, 25 songs right now, which has never happened — never. So now we have to kill a lot of darlings for this album, which sucks. Actually, I have a Zoom call today with Tommy [Karevik, vocals] and Oliver [Palotai, keyboards]. We're gonna be discussing that very fact. 'Cause we have to focus on 12, 13 songs. So, yeah, we have more material than ever. Some really cool stuff. I think a lot of what fans expect, but also a lot of cool new surprises."

He continued: "Having Tommy now as one of the songwriters has been killer; he's coming out with really cool stuff. And then, of course, Oliver and myself, and having Alex [Landenburg] now as our drummer; he's got a lot of cool ideas. What a cool guy Alex is. So, yeah, it's gonna be exciting. We're slowly putting all the parts together. We're planning like things are gonna happen middle of next year. Let's hope that happens. If not, at least we'll be ready."

Youngblood went on to say that although the original plan was to release the new KAMELOT album in March 2021, the LP is now not scheduled to arrive before August or September of next year.

KAMELOT's new DVD and Blu-ray, "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013", was released on August 14 via Napalm Records. The 21-song set was recorded at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands and includes more than 100 minutes of live music and multiple exclusive extras, including backstage interviews of all guests, bandmembers and fans. Featured guest musicians include Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Elize Ryd (AMARANTHE), Charlotte Wessels (DELAIN) and Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN).

"The Shadow Theory" was released in April 2018 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Haven" was helmed by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. Guests on the album include Hart, Jennifer Haben (BEYOND THE BLACK) and Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The first official book by and about KAMELOT, "Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy", marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the band, will be released later this year via Rocket 88.

