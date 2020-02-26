KAMELOT: First Official Book, 'Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy', Coming Later This Year

"Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy", the first official book by and about KAMELOT, marking the thirtieth anniversary of the founding of the band, will be released later this year via Rocket 88, one of music's most innovative publishing houses.

Filled with personal, live and studio photos plus memorabilia and artworks, "Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy" tells the story of the foremost power metal band in the world.

This fully illustrated history is told by founder Thomas Youngblood along with Tommy Karevik, Oliver Palotai, Sean Tibbetts, Alex Landenburg, former bandmembers, associates, friends and colleagues.

Sign up now and stay tuned for details on the upcoming book, a chance to have your name featured in the book and an early bird discount.

In a 2018 interview with Metal Insider, Youngblood was asked how all the lineup changes in KAMELOT have affected the overall creative process. He responded: "In a way, it kind of helps, because, a lot of times when there were changes, you have new opportunities with different individuals. What they're capable of, those kind of, aspects always come into play. I know that one of the main songwriters now would be Oliver [Palotai], our keyboard player. Before 'Silverthorn' [2012], he hadn't really contributed to any of the songwriting. I think it opens new doors and new ideas, and everyone has kind of a feel for what the KAMELOT sound is, and what it should be, and that's really cool. Because we also use outside songwriters sometimes, like Bob Katsionis from FIREWIND has written songs for us on the last few records. And he'll come up with an idea, he'll say, 'Oh, this is a KAMELOT kind of song.' So, he'll send it to me, and, we'll take it, adapt it. And so we're kind of fortunate that we've been able to sort of forge a specific kind of style and sound just to KAMELOT, which makes it, in a way, easier no matter what happens with the lineups."

KAMELOT's latest album, "The Shadow Theory", was released in April 2018 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Haven" was helmed by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. Guests on the album include Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN), Jennifer Haben (BEYOND THE BLACK) and Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The second North American leg of KAMELOT's "The Shadow Tour" took place in September and October, with SONATA ARCTICA and BATTLE BEAST in support.

