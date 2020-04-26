KAMELOT And KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Singers Are Officially Married

KAMELOT singer Tommy Karevik and KOBRA AND THE LOTUS lead vocalist and songwriter Kobra Paige officially tied the knot on April 4.

The couple broke the news of their marriage on Saturday (April 25) during a joint Facebook Live chat, which can be seen below.

Kobra said: "So we have a little bit of news. We were gonna announce it… We thought it was kind of a fun time to say it with you guys, 'cause you've chosen to spend your time with us. We did get married. We've tied the knot officially. [Laughs] It was over two weeks now, which is crazy. It was April 4th — we got married on April 4th."

She continued: "[Tommy is] stuck here in Canada [because of the coronavirus crisis], and the wedding was supposed to be in August. But because of everything going on, we had to move the wedding to next year. So we decided, because he's here and we're ready — there's nothing holding us back; it was just the prospect of having our families together that mattered the most. We luckily were able to gather everybody on Zoom. We had my brother in Toronto, my sister in Calgary, his family all across Stockholm and their homes, and my grandparents, of course, in Calgary. And we got married. We're with my parents right now here on the coast, so it was just us two… But it was very intimate."

Added Tommy: "It was beautiful. It was not what we had planned. Also, that's why it was so beautiful, because it was very raw, very honest and very unprepared and emotional. It was awesome."

Karevik and Paige got engaged last June when he popped the question in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.

Tommy and the Calgary, Alberta, Canada native apparently met when KOBRA AND THE LOTUS supported KAMELOT on a European tour in 2015. Since then, Kobra has frequently appeared as a guest vocalist at KAMELOT shows.

Karevik joined KAMELOT in 2012 as the replacement for Roy Khan. He has appared on the band's last three studio albums, 2012's "Silverthorn", 2015's "Haven" and 2018's "The Shadow Theory".

