K.K. DOWNING Says Songwriting Process For KK'S PRIEST's Debut Album Was 'Very Automatic'

During an appearance on "The Adventures Of Pipeman" podcast, former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing discussed the songwriting process for "Sermons Of The Sinner", the upcoming debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The coolest thing for me, on this new record, is when I sat down on my own to put as much material together as I possibly could, first of all, it came very automatic. It was easy and natural. And it was kind of interesting for me to listen to, really, doing it on my own, especially doing it so fast. Because I had the backbone, in four or five days, of all the songs. And then I was able to compare, while I was listening to everything I had done previously, and I'm thinking, 'Okay, this all sounds quite familiar. It all sounds extremely familiar,' which I think I was really pleased about, really, to be honest. And I've already started writing… I had a session at the end of February — just a few days; two or three days this time — and I put down a whole another bunch of songs. And it all kind of just sounds like a continuation of this record, which I'm really pleased about as well. Now I'm joking with everybody — I'm going, 'That's it. I'm not gonna make individual albums ever again. It's just all gonna be one long album.' I'm interested to do that. And maybe — maybe — if anybody says, 'K.K., let's do a box set of the albums for KK'S PRIEST,' if it has to be an MP3 or some new technology, it'll just be one long record. That would be really cool to do that."

KK'S PRIEST also features former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

"Sermons Of The Sinner" will be released on October 1 (postponed from the previously announced August 20) via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

