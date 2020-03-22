K.K. DOWNING Says KK'S PRIEST's Debut Album Is 'Sounding Incredible'

Founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing says that the debut album from KK'S PRIEST is "sounding incredible."

KK'S PRIEST is Downing's collaboration with former PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and ex-PRIEST drummer Les Binks. The band, which pays homage to Downing's past, is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE) and bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX).

Earlier today, Downing posted the following message on the KK'S PRIEST Facebook page:

"Hello KK'S PRIEST fans around the world. These are challenging and life-altering times for us all and I hope you and your families are all safe, at home, and comfortable. I am fortunate to have some of the best fans in the world. Your support and love is what allows and inspires us to create music and tour the world.

"I have always considered you as part of my large extended family, and as I always say, family comes first! We all have to do everything we can to ensure that our families, friends, neighbours, work colleagues remain safe, healthy and comfortable. Together we will survive these uncertain few months, and we cannot wait to get out on the road and bring our music to you all in every corner of the globe.

"In these times of uncertainty, I just wanted to give you an update from the studio. We are moving ahead full steam ahead on the new album. Thankfully Ripper finished all the tracks and got home to Ohio safely before the travel restrictions started, and I have to say I am so excited — his vocals are classic Ripper/PRIEST — and then some!

"This album is coming together so naturally and is already sounding incredible — I can't wait for you to hear these songs — and I hope it's not too long before we can let you hear the first track released by Explorer1… so stay tuned!

"Anyone that registers on our official website will get first access to news and music — so head on over to www.kkspriest.com and put in your email!

"Thank you so much for your support over the years and please stay safe and keep on rocking!

"KK Downing and KK'S PRIEST"

KK'S PRIEST's debut LP will be released via Explorer1 Music Group. The group will also play select shows later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing's career as a founding member. KK'S PRIEST's setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new songs.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

Downing, Binks and Owens performed a full-length set of PRIEST classics with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson in November in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Joining them on second guitar was Mills of HOSTILE, the British metal band whose two albums, "Eve Of Destruction" and "The New World Disorder", were both produced by Downing.

Binks played drums on PRIEST's "Stained Class", "Hell Bent For Leather" (released as "Killing Machine" in the United Kingdom) and "Unleashed In The East" albums.

