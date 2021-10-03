K.K. DOWNING On KK'S PRIEST's Songwriting Approach: 'If I Think It's Good, Then It Goes On The Record'

In an October 1 interview with Headbangers News, K.K. Downing spoke about the differences between his songwriting approach in KK'S PRIEST and the way he used to collaborate with Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton in JUDAS PRIEST. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now I prefer — I actually prefer to be able to, if I think it's good, then it goes on the record. If I think it's bad, it doesn't go on the record. I prefer to ask myself, not have a consideration from other people.

"I'm very proud of everything I did as a writing team with Glenn and Rob — extremely proud of it — but I like this, if I'm honest. I prefer it this way, because I just feel as though I'm the loyal metal PRIEST," he explained. "I'm a hundred percent true to this music. And I don't care what people say about this. I know that the fans, we are the same. I don't care what people say. I really feel one with the fans because we've had such a great relationship for so long.

"I think this is important to me, to be able to do this," Downing added. "And I'm already well on the way with the [second KK'S PRIEST] record, and it's sounding good — it's really sounding good as a continuation to 'Sermons Of The Sinner'. The story continues of KK'S PRIEST in the way that I think it should. And I like it. So I'm really, really happy about it. And I'm really happy now. The record's gonna be released today and tomorrow, and we can change our focus to getting everything ready for some live shows — the production, putting the setlist together, rehearsing the songs. 'Cause it's gonna happen — it will happen."

Downing is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", was released on October 1 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing spent four months writing and recording "Sermons Of The Sinner" and, along with new ideas, he even resurrected a few archived riffs from the '80s.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

