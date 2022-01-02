K.K. DOWNING Got His 'Booster Jab', Says He Wants To Make Sure He Is Here To Keep Rocking For Years To Come

In a new interview with "I Ask No One With Kevin Re LoVullo", former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing spoke about the fact that he has been sidelined from concert halls during the coronavirus pandemic, unable to properly promote the recently released debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST. "It's just annoying. It's very annoying," he said. "I actually got my booster jab yesterday. I didn't want to. I don't think anybody wants to. It's just the fact that my dear mom, she's 88, and you just live in fear that you might pass something on. I'd never forgive myself. And that goes for everybody. And 'cause the thing is I like to go to concerts and stuff like that as well, and me being of an age, I suppose that it kind of makes sense now.'

Referencing the overwhelmingly positive response to KK'S PRIEST, Downing added: "I'm loving all of this, obviously. It's new lease on life. And there's a long way to go yet. And I wanna make sure I'm gonna be here to deliver it up."

Downing is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's "Sermons Of The Sinner" LP was released on October 1 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing spent four months writing and recording "Sermons Of The Sinner" and, along with new ideas, he even resurrected a few archived riffs from the '80s.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

