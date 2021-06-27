K.K. DOWNING 'Didn't Believe A Word' Of What He Wrote In His First JUDAS PRIEST Resignation Letter

June 27, 2021 0 Comments

K.K. DOWNING 'Didn't Believe A Word' Of What He Wrote In His First JUDAS PRIEST Resignation Letter

In a new interview with Yesterdaze News, K.K. Downing discussed his departure from JUDAS PRIEST as well as the circumstances that led to his decision to write an autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest". The guitarist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was totally frustrated from the get-go. Everything came to a head at the end of 2010, and I just had some kind of breakdown. I quit. I wasn't ready to do that farewell tour because I didn't think I would enjoy it because I had problems on the tour before because the band wasn't tight and I had issues with everything that was happening and I felt that we weren't the mighty PRIEST that we'd been before. And people travel a long way and make a lot of sacrifices to come to shows these days. It's not like the old days where we used to go to everybody's town... Things have changed.

"It was a set of circumstances," Downing, who formed PRIEST in the late 1960s with bassist Ian Hill, continued. "It's regretful. It was a very frustrating time for me, so I need to set the record straight as best as I can, really, because I was being made to look the bad guy. I mean, I can understand fans thinking certain things about me. 'K.K.'s retired to look after his golf course.' That's what you were being told. I've got a professional management company to look after my golf course, which had already been open for six years. The so-called retirement letter that I sent in, which was something I regretted, because I didn't believe a word. It was the second letter I sent in to the band, saying, 'Ignore everything in the first letter,' the so-called retirement letter. 'Ignore everything. Here's the reasons.' But they preferred to tell everybody the content of the first letter that I told them to ignore everything as misinformation, which it was."

Three years ago, the first resignation letter Downing sent to his bandmates was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing has said that he believes the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST following Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from the road due to his battle with Parkinson's disease.

K.K. told Rock N Roll Archaeology that he initially wanted to "keep the peace" and "not burn any bridges" with his former bandmates, especially since he realized that he would be in a business relationship with them for the rest of his life.

Last year, Downing announced the formation of KK'S PRIEST, in which he is joined by ex-JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", will be released on August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The LP's first single, "Hellfire Thunderbolt", came out last month. The title track followed in mid-June.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).