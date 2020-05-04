JULIEN-K And ADEMA Singer RYAN SHUCK Checks Into Rehab For Depression And Alcohol Abuse

May 4, 2020 0 Comments

JULIEN-K And ADEMA Singer RYAN SHUCK Checks Into Rehab For Depression And Alcohol Abuse

Ryan Shuck, vocalist for JULIEN-K and ADEMA, has announced that he's voluntarily entering a rehabilitation facility for depression and alcohol abuse.

Shuck wrote on social media: "Writing this explanation for locking myself up in rehab is not easy.

"I have spent 25 years living on the edge of a knife, and thinking to myself 'man, I'm doing a really good job not getting sliced open and killed!' But the reality is my balancing act is failing. So, I have decided to make a decision to try to live. My current lifestyle is a path to a very bad place.

"I want to try do my part in making this a better world starting with addressing my own mental health and dependence on alcohol to make it through each day. I just think that I MIGHT be able to do better than I have been doing in life. I feel I have to try another way of living life, and that by doing this I may be able to do more to help the people I love and the fans that have supported me for my entire career. To get through this and help others, I'm going to have to be at 100% RYAN level (which is terrifying, honestly), and I've proven I can't change my current condition on my own.

"I think we're all going to need to have some huge inspiration and positivity to recover from this unprecedented difficult time, and I want to be there to inspire and help others through my music and any other means I have available.

"I'll be in touch with our inner circle fans as much as I am allowed!! You guys all know how much I love you and how much it means to me to stay connected with you. You all know exactly who you are, and you know of the ingenious new ways we've created to stay in touch with our most supportive family of fans.

"This should be interesting for sure :)"

JULIEN-K recently released a new album titled "Harmonic Disruptor" through TLG/INgrooves. The band has also announced the rescheduled dates for its national tour with THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE.

Shuck joined ADEMA last summer. He came into the group as the replacement for original vocalist Mark Chavez, who returned to ADEMA in 2017 after previously exiting the band twice.

ADEMA's last release was 2013's "Topple The Giants". The group's first CD since 2007's "Kill The Headlights" contained brand new tracks plus re-worked versions of ADEMA's chart-topping hits "Giving In" and "Unstable".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).