JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Says SLIPKNOT's JOEY JORDISON Was 'A Phenomenal, Crazy Drummer'

August 27, 2021 0 Comments

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, JUDAS PRIEST's Scott Travis spoke about the recent passing of SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. Asked if he ever had a chance to meet Joey and what he thought of Jordison's drumming, Travis said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, he was a phenomenal, crazy drummer. I never met him. We toured together on the Ozzfest tour in 2004. It was right when Rob [Halford] rejoined [PRIEST]. And I think it was the same tour that the original BLACK SABBATH, I believe, was on it, with PRIEST and BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY]. And then, apparently, on the other stage would have been — what they called the smaller stage — was a band called SLIPKNOT. I used to hear them play, but I regret now not going over and actually paying more attention to 'em, 'cause, obviously, that's when Joey was still in the band. But since that, which was 2004, I became a big fan of his and, obviously, listened to a lot of his stuff."

He continued: "Just like Vinnie Paul [Abbott, late PANTERA drummer], it's really regrettable that these fantastic drummers are no longer with us. It makes me appreciate every day and every minute I spend behind the kit, because just those two drummers, and a few other drummers — A.J. Pero from TWISTED SISTER passed recently, and we lost Frankie Banali [QUIET RIOT]. Drummers, man — we explode like with SPINAL TAP; we will explode on a drum stool on stage. I don't know what it is; I really don't. [Maybe] we just abuse ourselves too much or something. But I'm very appreciative of every minute and all the time we have left on this earth, especially after the last two years of this crazy pandemic and all the people that have suffered through that. It's mind-numbing that it's happened, but at the same time, like I said, those of us that have survived, we need to be appreciative of every day above ground."

Jordison's family confirmed that he passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on July 26 of an unspecified cause. He was 46 years old.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

The same year that he exited SLIPKNOT, Jordison launched the band SCAR THE MARTYR and later, VIMIC. He also collaborated with former DRAGONFORCE and current KREATOR bassist Frédéric Leclercq in SINSAENUM.

