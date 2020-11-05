JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Pokes Fun At Man Who Interrupted Nevada Election Update, Screaming BIDEN Is 'Stealing The Election'

JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis has poked fun at a man who interrupted a live on-air election update from Nevada's Clark County on Wednesday, screaming that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is "stealing the election."

In a video that went viral on social media, the man appeared behind Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria as the official was answering a question about how many ballots were left to count in the county that includes Las Vegas. Wearing a white tank top that read "BBQ, BEER, FREEDOM," the man yelled: "The Biden crime family is stealing the election. The media's covering it up.

"We want our freedom for the world," he added. "Give us our freedom, Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden is covering up this election. He's stealing it," the man said before walking away.

Scott shared the video on his Twitter and included the following message: "Ya gotta admit, from a branding standpoint, you could NOT have picked a better character #beer #barbecue #freedom".

Nevada's presidential election remained too close to call Wednesday night, with only 86 percent of the total votes counted. As of late Wednesday, Biden led the Nevada race by about 8,000 votes.

Biden, who had 264 electoral votes, according to the Fox News Decision Desk, needed to win Nevada's six electoral votes to secure his presidential win.

Nevada's secretary of state said the ballot counting process was "proceeding at the expected pace" and they would not be releasing any more ballot results until Thursday morning.

The state's election office added in a statement: "The timeline for counting ballots in Nevada comes from the legislatively approved process, and this process dictates that all properly received ballots will continue to be counted for up to nine days after the election."

