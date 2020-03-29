JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Urges 'Metal Maniacs' To Stay Home To Contain Pandemic

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford has once again urged the band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday (March 28), Halford took to his Instagram to share a photo of him wearing a face mask and gloves while holding what appears to be a mask-wearing stuffed cat, and he included the following message: "stay safe maniacs you know what and what not to do! tell each other about your isolation routines #heavymetal #ink #tattoo #caturday #cat #catsofinstagram #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe #selfie #you #me #together #strength #power #lift #faith #family #friends #fans #love #one #world #peace"
Earlier in the month, Halford released a video message in which he called for the heavy metal community to come together to help amid the coronavirus crisis. He said: "We know what we've gotta do as far as keeping things clean, and it includes washing your hands as many times a day as is needed. Try and be isolated. If you go out, don't buy everything. Don't be a toilet paper hoarder. Don't be a kitchen roll hoarder. Don't be a hoarder of any sort, because we're all in this together.
"We have to keep each other safe," he continued. "We have to do the isolating. We have to do the quarantining — whatever we need to do. This is serious, okay? But we're gonna get through it, because we've been through these problems, these situations before in history, and humanity has this great tenacity to pull together and to be strong and to overcome things that come before us.
"So, look after each other, look after yourselves, your family, your friends, your loved ones," he added. "Stay in touch. That's an important thing. Text each other and Facebook, FaceTime, Instagram — all of this is incredibly important. All the fear floating around — this is when we really have to kind of look out for each other and do what's necessary and the right thing to do."
More than 685,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 32,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.
View this post on Instagram
