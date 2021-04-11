JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Urges Heavy Metal Fans To 'Do The Right Thing' By Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford has urged all heavy metal fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that getting inoculated will accelerate a return to normalcy.

On Saturday (April 10), the 69-year-old musician, who got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 22, shared a video message to his Instagram in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hi everyone. This is your metal god, Rob Halford of JUDAS PRIEST, sending you a massive shoutout of thanks to our metal community for doing the right thing by getting the life-saving vaccine that will eventually eradicate COVID-19 around the world.

"One thing we're proud about in metal is that we not only stand together united for our music but also for each other.

"You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we're opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theaters, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love. So let's get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster.

"I urge those of us who have not yet been vaccinated to please step up.

"JUDAS PRIEST and all bands everywhere are made complete by playing live for our fans.

"You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines at MadeToSave.org.

"See you soon, metal maniacs."

Over 100 million Americans — more than 30% — have received at least one dose of the three vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A recent NPR/Marist poll found that one in four Americans said they would refuse a coronavirus vaccine if offered. Another 5% are "undecided" about whether they would get the shot. 49% of Republican men said they would not take the vaccine when it's available to them.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine was produced quickly because of the urgency of the health crisis and the number of clinical trial volunteers, scientists say the vaccine was not rushed, and it relies on years of research.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has estimated that about 70-85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.

