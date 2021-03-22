JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford has just received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday (March 22), the 69-year-old singer, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, took to his social media to share a photo of him holding his "Vaccination Record Card" while sitting in his car, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "'done' #heavymetal #ink #tattoo #metal #motivation #boost #selfcare #maniacs #staypositive #community #defender #you #me #us #love #family #friends #fans #one #world #peace #respect #all".

A recent poll from the Pew Research Center showed that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll, released earlier in the month, found that 69 percent of adults say they are going to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Pew poll showed that 19% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 32% say they will definitely get the vaccine and 17% say they will probably get it.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has estimated that about 70-85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

As of late January, the CDC discovered that only 11 per 1 million people experienced severe reactions from the Pfizer vaccine, and only 2.5 per 1 million people who received the Moderna dose.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States earlier this month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.

