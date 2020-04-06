JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Praises 'Beautiful' NHS Workers Combatting Spread Of Coronavirus

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford has thanked thanked frontline staff at the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) for their "wonderful" work in combatting the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier today, the JUDAS PRIEST social media shared a video message from Halford in which he paid tribute to the efforts of key workers during the crisis.

He said: "Hello everyone. This is Rob Halford from JUDAS PRIEST. And all of us in JUDAS PRIEST wanna send out big, big, massive, massive love to our brilliant NHS. You guys are angels. Thank you so much for looking after us through this COVID-19 crisis, and thank you for helping so many of us recover and do all the brilliant work that is associated with this pandemic. It's terrible, isn't it? But it's such a relief to know that we have you beautiful people doing the wonderful things you do for us and helping the U.K. get back on its feet. So, thank you. Oh, yeah — keep listening to some heavy metal!"

Last month, Halford urged PRIEST fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 21, Halford released a video message in which he called for the heavy metal community to come together to help amid the crisis. He said: "We know what we've gotta do as far as keeping things clean, and it includes washing your hands as many times a day as is needed. Try and be isolated. If you go out, don't buy everything. Don't be a toilet paper hoarder. Don't be a kitchen roll hoarder. Don't be a hoarder of any sort, because we're all in this together.

"We have to keep each other safe," he continued. "We have to do the isolating. We have to do the quarantining — whatever we need to do. This is serious, okay? But we're gonna get through it, because we've been through these problems, these situations before in history, and humanity has this great tenacity to pull together and to be strong and to overcome things that come before us.

"So, look after each other, look after yourselves, your family, your friends, your loved ones," he added. "Stay in touch. That's an important thing. Text each other and Facebook, FaceTime, Instagram — all of this is incredibly important. All the fear floating around — this is when we really have to kind of look out for each other and do what's necessary and the right thing to do."

Coronavirus has so far infected more than 34,000 and killed nearly 3,000 people in the U.K., according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Global cases of the COVID-19 infection have now surpassed the 1 million mark.

