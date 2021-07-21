JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Getting Through The Pandemic: 'Listen To The Scientists, Not The Politicians'

July 21, 2021 0 Comments

JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Getting Through The Pandemic: 'Listen To The Scientists, Not The Politicians'

During an appearance on the "All Exce$$" podcast with Danny Zelisko and Tim Richards, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford discussed the band's upcoming North American tour, which will mark the British heavy metal legends' first run of shows since June 2019.

"We kick off in Reading, Pennsylvania in September. So we've got some saving grace as far as now and then," he said, referencing the international travel restrictions to the United States from the U.K. and other countries, including those in the European Union. "I was just talking to Martin, our production guy, about flights back into the U.S., and I'd like to feel that hopefully the corridors between the U.K. and the U.S. are fully open. I think you'll still have to show proof of vaccination and a test before you get on the plane. But you'll be able to get off the plane, because that plane is gonna be the safest place in the world to be. Once you get on it, and then you're safe and then get off and then go back into the world, hopefully you don't have to go through the hoops and stuff that you have to right now when you get to either end. But, look, I think that you do what you've gotta do. You listen to the scientists, not the politicians, and we've got through this."

"Every single one of us has been affected by this pandemic," he continued. "Every person on the planet, one way or another, has been affected, and we've all had to make the necessary safety changes that we need to make.

"Considering the severity of this pandemic, the way that the scientists worked so effectively and so brilliantly to getting a vaccine so quickly, it's remarkable," Halford added. "It's absolutely remarkable the way technology has advanced so much and they do a lot of this stuff on computer — DNA and virus, blah blah blah. It's just a blessing that this vaccine has been able to be created so quickly."

Last month, JUDAS PRIEST announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of its 50th-anniversary tour. Produced by Live Nation, the "50 Heavy Metal Years" trek will feature SABATON as openers. It will kick off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and run through October before concluding on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.

In early April, JUDAS PRIEST's European tour, which was scheduled to kick off in late May, was once again postponed due to "ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues." The trek will now run from May 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia until July 31, 2022 in Oberhausen, Germany.

This fall, JUDAS PRIEST will release a mammoth limited-edition box set which will include every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. This is the most extensive release of previously unreleased music the band has made from its vast archives — a real treat for fans. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, this special release will be out on October 15 via Sony Music.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).