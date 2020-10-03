JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It Feels Like It's Been Going On For Years'

October 3, 2020 0 Comments

JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It Feels Like It's Been Going On For Years'

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford recently took part in a SiriusXM Volume virtual town hall with host Mark Goodman. During the chat, Halford discussed bands holding virtual concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic and how they compare to actual live shows. He said (see video below): "It just shows you the strength and power of music that we'll go to extraordinary lengths to make a connection. And I love this virtual thing, but it is virtual. I love it when I see [you] in person, and you're sitting across the mic and I'm sitting… It's a real tangible experience, isn't it? And that's the way music is intended to be experienced from a live performance aspect of it.

"Look, I love to watch bands on my laptop and watch bands on the television or whatever, but you can't beat a live concert experience," he continued. "And we will get back to that. It might take some time, but we will get back to that. It's like anything in life that you're going through that's a challenge and that's a difficulty — it's not gonna last forever.

"This horrible thing started in March. It's now October. The thing about it is it feels like it's been going on for years, doesn't it?" Halford added. "Is it me, or it just seems like it's been going on for years. And I think a lot of that is due to the fact that it's disrupted every aspect of our lives, particularly in music, where we could look at the calendar and go, 'On this day, I'm gonna see JUDAS PRIEST at the blah blah place, and I can't wait. There's my focus for this month. Next month, I'm gonna go and see blah blah.' That's gone. But it's not gone for good. We will get back there to that point and to that experience. And hope is the word. It prevails. And we'll be in each other's company again and we'll be rocking and rolling and screaming and roaring and having the best times of our lives live with each other."

Halford's autobiography, "Confess", was released on September 29 via Hachette Books. The book has already been described by the U.K.'s The Telegraph as "one of the most candid and surprising memoirs of the year."




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).