JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Honored As Kentucky Colonel

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford has been honored by the Commonwealth of Kentucky with the title of Kentucky Colonel, given to individuals in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments or outstanding service.

Kentucky Colonel is the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. According to the Kentucky secretary of state's web site, it began in 1813 during the second term of Gov. Issac Shelby after he returned from leading the Kentucky Militia on a highly successful campaign during the War of 1812.

On Monday (June 14), Halford, who mostly splits his time between homes in Phoenix, Arizona and his native United Kingdom, shared a photo of him with a framed certificate signed by Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and secretary of state Michael Adams, and he included the following message: "thank you governor and the people's of Kentucky a great honour and organisation that's making good things happen" #heavymetal #ink #tattoo #motivation #honor #good #vibes #group #kentucky #charity #community #awareness #style #love #family #friends #fans #one #world #peace #respect #all @kycolonels".

The Kentucky Colonels is a non-profit charitable organization, and those named as colonels, the web site explains, are people who "go that extra step in kindness, goodwill and pride in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Among other famous Kentucky Colonels are Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN), Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH), John Lennon (THE BEATLES), Tommy Thayer (KISS) and Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE).

