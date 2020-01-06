JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Uploads Original Riff For Fans To Record Ideas To

JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner has uploaded an original riff that he wants his social media followers to record their own ideas to. You can check it out in the Twitter post below and download it at this location.
Faulkner joined PRIEST in 2011 as the replacement for original guitarist K.K. Downing.
Richie was once the guitarist in the backing group for Lauren Harris, daughter of IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris.
In a 2016 interview with 103GBF, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford stated about Faulkner: "We can't say enough about Richie. I mean, you know, it's hard to condense it, but if you [see PRIEST in concert] and just look at Richie's charisma and energy and all of the great stuff that's coming out of his hands, it's wonderful; it really is. And, yeah, I mean, he's infectious; the fans will tell you that. Once the show kicks off, he's at the edge of the stage connecting, and that's a really cool thing to be having happen with PRIEST."
Last summer, PRIEST completed a North American tour with support from URIAH HEEP.
This past October, it was announced that PRIEST is among the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's class of 2020. The top vote-getters will be announced lter this month and inducted May 2 at a ceremony at Cleveland's Public Hall.
Having been eligible for induction since 1999, JUDAS PRIEST was on the ballot for 2018's class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.
Current members Halford, Ian Hill (bass), Glenn Tipton (guitar) and Scott Travis (drums) would be inducted along with former members K.K. Downing (guitar), Les Binks (drums) and late drummer Dave Holland.
In 2020, PRIEST will celebrate its 50th anniversary by embarking on a special tour.
So here’s a fun experiment! I wanted to give you guys something that you can get involved with. Instead of posting a cover, here’s an original riff that I want you maniacs to get hold of, kick around and record your own ideas to. https://t.co/BPs2bX0CHc pic.twitter.com/2vhAe7rhcw
— Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) January 7, 2020
