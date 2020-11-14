JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Says ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Has No Credibility

JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner has once again slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, saying "it's almost more credible" to not have been inducted into the institution.

The British heavy metal legends were on the ballot for Rock Hall induction this year, but failed to receive enough votes to make the class of 2020.

Having been eligible for induction since 1999, PRIEST was previously on the ballot for the 2018 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.

After one of Faulkner's Twitter followers told the guitarist that he finds it "offensive" that pop superstar Whitney Houston is in the Rock Hall while PRIEST has yet to get the nod, Richie responded: "If the Rock Hall had any credibility whatsoever, I'd agree with you. But it doesn't. I've said it before and I'll say it again, to be playing and recording music with the best fans all over the world after 50 years is more of an accolade than a trophy on the shelf imho."

Another fan then chimed in, "Rock hall of fame is run by a bunch of dry cleaned suits who don't know shit about music. It's not about music in passionate artform sake, it's a commercial enterprise," to which Faulkner replied, "It's no accolade if it's a rock hof with minimal rock in it.Change the name or induct bands like PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD and countless others,it might mean something. Until then its almost more credible to NOT be in it. A 50 year career in JPs case with the best fans is the real accolade".

Back in August 2018, Faulkner said that he was "on the fence" about JUDAS PRIEST's absence from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, explaining that having a successful five-decade career and still making music that the band's fans love is "all the affirmation anyone needs."

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.

PRIEST singer Rob Halford said that he "would love" to see his band inducted into the Rock Hall. "I think we deserve it," he said. "We've put our 10,000 hours in and more. And beyond that, we just feel that heavy metal music deserves more space on the shelf at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

