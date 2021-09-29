JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Reportedly Underwent 10-Hour Open-Heart Surgery After Heart Attack

JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner reportedly underwent a "10-hour open-heart surgery" after suffering a "heart attack" following the band's performance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday (September 26).
The British heavy metal legends announced on Monday (September 27) that they were postponing the remainder of their U.S. tour so that Faulkner could be treated for a heart condition. The following day, his girlfriend Mariah Lynch, daughter of former DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch, said that Richie was "stable and resting" after undergoing "major emergency heart surgery."
On Tuesday, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon took to his Instagram to write: "Sending love and healing power to Richie Faulkner @falconfaulkner .. I haven't met him yet but he's a rock n roll brother that my guitar playing friends all love very much and they tell me how cool of a guy he is. I heard he played a show then walked off stage having a heart attack and had 10 hr open heart surgery last night. Hang in there Richie and I look forward to meeting / jamming with you someday! You got this!"
Produced by Live Nation, the rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" trek kicked off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and was slated to run through October before concluding on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.
PRIEST's next date was originally set for tonight (Wednesday, September 29) at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.
Faulkner joined PRIEST in 2011 as the replacement for original guitarist K.K. Downing.
Richie was once the guitarist in the backing group for Lauren Harris, daughter of IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris.
A number of Faulkner's other colleagues also sent their well-wishes his way, including Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE), Joe Bonamassa, Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) and Paul Stanley (KISS).
"Get well soon Richie," wrote Bonamassa. "One of the nicest, most talented and genuine people I have met in this business."
Former WHITESNAKE and DIO guitarist Doug Aldrich wrote: "Just heard our brother Richie fell ill and is in the hospital… Prayers for a speedy recovery."
Holt wrote: "Here's wishing Richie a speedy recovery, get well soon brother, one of the greatest guitarists walking this earth, and nicest guy too."
Faulkner and Lynch welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Mae, in July 2020.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).