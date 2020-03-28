JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER: 'Keep Your Hands Washed' And 'Stay Inside'

Sideshow Collectibles, a specialty manufacturer of movie, film, television and proprietary collectible figures, statues and high-end pieces, has uploaded a short public service announcement, or PSA, from JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner, educating the public on good hygiene and best practices amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In the one-minute clip, which is available below, Faulkner can be seen holding his dog in one hand and a duster in the other as he walks around his Nashville home and cleans everything from his amps to his "Star Wars" collectibles.
He says in the video: "Hi everybody. Richie Faulkner here from JUDAS PRIEST. I hope everyone's staying healthy and clean and safe and keeping those hands washed during these turbulent times.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to explain the importance of taking care of the things we love — things like our musical instruments and our amps and our pups and our pets and everyone, keeping 'em clean and healthy and fresh and nice. Also, all our nerd toys and the things that we play with and the things that we respect and the things that we grew up with. It's all about keeping 'em nice, keeping 'em clean, keeping 'em free of the virus. So, keep your hands washed, stay inside and stay in Sideshow."
Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay home and avoid crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces in a bid to contain the coronavirus. They have since stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible because coronavirus's resulting respiratory disease (COVID-19) is believed to be 10 times more lethal than the flu.
Experts have called on everyone to practice social distancing because some people may have been infected but are showing minimal symptoms or may think they have a common cold or allergies. In addition, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has asked people to avoid discretionary travel so that we can slow the spread of the virus — a concept known as flattening the curve.
Guitar legend Richie Faulker from Judas Priest has an important message for you!
#PSA #StayHome #StayInsideShow #SideshowCollectibles #JudasPriest #RichieFaulkner #WashYourHands #LetYourGeekSideShow @richiefaulkner @judaspriest pic.twitter.com/jw2Xlbg2kL
— SideshowCollectibles (@collectsideshow) March 27, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).