JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Jams With TOOL In Nashville

JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner joined TOOL on stage last night (Wednesday, January 29) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to perform the song "Jambi".
When a concert attendee pointed out on Twitter that Richie had just played with TOOL, Faulkner — who presently calls Nashville home — responded: "Was a pleasure and an honour to play for you guys"
Due to TOOL's strict anti-cell-phone policy at its shows, no video footage of Faulkner's jam with the band has yet emerged online.
TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which was held last Sunday night (January 26) at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from its 2019 album "Fear Inoculum".
On its current tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.
TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.
In 2020, PRIEST will celebrate its 50th anniversary by embarking on a special tour.
It was me. Was a pleasure and an honour to play for you guys RHRF DOTF https://t.co/EUu5L2XsD0
— Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) January 30, 2020
Yes Chris, I played Jambi with the guys RHRF DOTF https://t.co/E9aL2hLrb5
— Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) January 30, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).