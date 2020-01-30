JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Jams With TOOL In Nashville

JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner joined TOOL on stage last night (Wednesday, January 29) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to perform the song "Jambi".

When a concert attendee pointed out on Twitter that Richie had just played with TOOL, Faulkner — who presently calls Nashville home — responded: "Was a pleasure and an honour to play for you guys"

Due to TOOL's strict anti-cell-phone policy at its shows, no video footage of Faulkner's jam with the band has yet emerged online.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which was held last Sunday night (January 26) at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from its 2019 album "Fear Inoculum".

On its current tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.

TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.

In 2020, PRIEST will celebrate its 50th anniversary by embarking on a special tour.

