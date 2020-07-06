JUDAS PRIEST's Performance At 2015's WACKEN OPEN AIR Festival To Be Broadcast On Knotfest.com

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST will broadcast their full-length live concert video "Battle Cry" as part of the Knotfest.com Concert Streaming Series on Friday, July 17 at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. GMT/ 9 p.m. CET. Catch all the action over on Knotfest.com.

"Battle Cry" features PRIEST's performance from the 2015 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival, where the band let loose this jaw-dropping show for 85,000 people in the middle of a tremendous string of shows following the release of 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" album.

What makes the show's track listing so appealing is it balances new classics ("Dragonaut", "Halls Of Valhalla", "Redeemer Of Souls") along with headbanging classics ("Metal Gods", "Electric Eye", "You've Got Another Thing Coming"), as well as key album tracks from yesteryear ("Devil's Child", "Beyond The Realms Of Death", "Jawbreaker").

The ongoing Knotfest.com Concert Streaming Series has already treated fans to sets from SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH, TRIVIUM, BEHEMOTH, AMON AMARTH, ANTHRAX, KREATOR, KING DIAMOND, CARNIFEX, SUFFOCATION, SUICIDE SILENCE and IN FLAMES, all of which have raised funds donated to COVID-19 relief charities.

The many Knotfest events worldwide — Knotfest festivals, "Knotfest Roadshow" tours, and Knotfest At Sea — have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture together. When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all, Knotfest is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.

In the words of Corey Taylor: Take care of yourselves, and take care of each other.

