JUDAS PRIEST's GLENN TIPTON Sells 50% Interest In His Song Catalog To REACH MUSIC

Reach Music Publishing has acquired a 50% interest, as well as worldwide administration rights, to the Glenn Tipton song catalog.

The acquisition covers Tipton's songwriting catalog of almost 200 songs as a member of JUDAS PRIEST, including works dating back to 1979, beginning with the album "Sin After Sin" and continuing through to the band's last studio album, "Firepower", released in 2018.

Tipton's solo albums, "Baptizm Of Fire" and "Edge Of The World", are also included in the acquisition.

As a member of JUDAS PRIEST, Tipton has written or co-written iconic tracks and radio staples including "Breaking The Law", "Heading Out To The Highway", "Hell Bent For Leather", "Living After Midnight" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming", all of which are included as part of the Reach agreement.

JUDAS PRIEST remains active today, with the band getting ready to go back on tour later this summer, continuing their 50-year anniversary celebration.

Also planned for the summer is a career-spanning 42 CD box set containing bonus tracks and a 132-page book with photos and memorabilia. This follows the recent release of a 648-page photo book of the band, covering the past 50 years.

Michael Closter, president and owner of Reach Music, said: "I'm ecstatic to be in business with Glenn Tipton — a metal legend, guitar icon and elite songwriter who has written works that will always be known, relevant and rediscovered.

"I particularly want to thank Jayne Andrews, the manager for JUDAS PRIEST. She gave me this opportunity, and the deal would not have happened without her support."

Reach's Scott Rubin added: "I first saw JUDAS PRIEST perform live when I was 15 years old, and I saw them on their last tour at age 50, watching Glenn Tipton get on stage during the encore. It's a true honor to get to work on a catalog that you know intimately and have been a fan of from 15 to 50... and beyond!"

Jayne Andrews said: "When I first met Michael Closter around three years ago in Nashville, I really believed that he and his team at Reach Music would be the right fit for Glenn if he ever decided to sell any of his publishing. Glenn felt the same way when I introduced them last year and we look forward to a long and happy relationship with Reach Music."

Glenn Tipton said: "I deliberated for a long time on whether to relinquish 50% of my publishing to another company and realized as soon as I had a conversation with Michael Closter and Scott Rubin from Reach Music just how knowledgeable they are of both mine and JUDAS PRIEST's catalog and that they would be really pro-active with the songs. I believe I now have a team who understand and are geared up to deal with metal and look forward to working together in the future!"

Reach was represented in the transaction by attorney Jeff Sacharow, partner at Lapidus, Root & Sacharow, LLP with support from U.K. counsel Rupert Sprawson of James Ware Stephenson. Glenn Tipton was represented by Simon Esplen, managing partner at Russells.

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's seven years ago — after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier — but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of "Firepower". He was replaced by "Firepower" album producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT. Tipton occasionally joins PRIEST onstage for its encores, performing "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight".

In 2018, Tipton's former PRIEST bandmate K.K. Downing sold his share of the royalty rights to 136 of PRIEST's tracks, including classic songs "Breaking The Law", "Living After Midnight" and "Painkiller", to Round Hill Music. The rights consist of the guitarist's publishing and writer's share, and his artist royalties from the master recordings.

K.K., who is a founding member of the British heavy metal legends and was part of the group since 1969, announced his retirement from PRIEST in April 2011.