JUDAS PRIEST: Trailer For '50 Heavy Metal Years' Book

Last month, JUDAS PRIEST and Rufus Publications announced the publication of the first-ever official JUDAS PRIEST book documenting the band's extensive history over the last 50 years. Titled "Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years", the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews.

The official trailer for "Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years" is available below.

This huge, 648-page coffee table book chronicles the history of the world’s foremost heavy metal band using hundreds of previously unseen, unpublished photographs from rock's greatest photographers including Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more. With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake, the book explores the bands exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary designed to excite fans and devotees of true heavy metal the world over. Current bandmembers have all contributed to the book, with written pieces detailing their love and passion for the band, making this an extraordinary artefact for their legions of followers. The book features an exclusive cover by Mark Wilkinson, who has worked with the band for many years now.

Halfin says: "I've photographed JUDAS PRIEST from 1978 until now, and of all the bands I've worked with, they are one of the most enjoyable to me. You have to love the mighty PRIEST."

PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton comments: "We spearheaded the visual image of metal, breathing new life into it, and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book."

Rufus Publications is making four editions of the book available, including an edition designed to raise money for the Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation and a giant 410mm square edition supplied in a beautiful black metal slipcase. The book will ship in early December in time for Christmas.

* The Standard Edition: 648-page book, 12" square printed on art paper - supplied in a cloth slipcase with red foil.

* The Deluxe Edition: 500 numbered copies, 12" square, bound in black leather with a 3D lenticular to the front, gold foil and an exclusive fold-out poster. Each copy is personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis.

* The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation Charity Edition: 100 numbered copies, 12" square, printed on art paper with a special blue cover supplied in a cloth slipcase with blue foil. Each copy is personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis. All proceeds from this edition will go to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation.

* The Epic Leather and Metal Edition: 100 numbered copies, 16" square, bound in luxurious padded black leather with a 3D lenticular to the front, gold foil and an exclusive fold-out poster. The book comes in a die cut black metal slipcase. Each copy is personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis.

"Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years" can be exclusively pre-ordered at www.rufuspublications.com. Special priced bundle editions will also be available to pre-order and a 10% pre-order discount can be used at the online checkout with the code PRIEST50.

JUDAS PRIEST frontman Rob Halford's autobiography, "Confess", arrived on September 29 via Hachette Books.

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing released his autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", in September 2018 via Da Capo Press.

