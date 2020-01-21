JUDAS PRIEST To Headline Orlando's REBEL ROCK FEST

In October, Rebel Rock Fest presented by Monster Energy, announced that LIMP BIZKIT, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its six-times-platinum-selling album "Chocolate Starfish And The Hotdog Flavored Water" was the first band named to headline the new hard rock music festival in Orlando. Today, organizers can yell out loud that legendary metal band, JUDAS PRIEST is the second headlining band performing. Rebel Rock Fest takes place at the Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, September 18-19, 2020. JUDAS PRIEST will headline the first day of the festival, with LIMP BIZKIT headlining the final night. Rebel Rock Fest is produced by Stage Left Entertainment.

Also revealed today, two additional bands from Florida, WAGE WAR – from Oala — and COLD — from Jacksonville, have joined the lineup. SUICIDE SILENCE, ATTILA, LIGHT THE TORCH, DIAMANTE and SAUL have also been announced.

In addition to LIMP BIZKIT, bands previously announced include TRIVIUM, I PREVAIL, SEVENDUST, FUEL, ALL THAT REMAINS and THEM EVILS. Additional headliners and support bands will be named soon.

During the festival, fans will enjoy craft foods and beer by local breweries and also see Monster Energy's BMX League showcasing their insane talents, with more to be announced.

JUDAS PRIEST has sold over 50 million copies of its albums and is frequently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. They have released 18 studio albums and six live albums. On January 15, the band announced they will begin working on a new LP soon.

For more information, visit www.rebelrockfest.com.