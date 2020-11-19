JUDAS PRIEST Still Does Not Own Rights To Its First Two Albums, 'Rocka Rolla' And 'Sad Wings Of Destiny'

In a new interview with "That Jamieson Show", JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the fact that the band still does not own the rights to its first two albums, "Rocka Rolla" (1974) and "Sad Wings Of Destiny" (1976), even though it's been four and a half decades since they were released.

"We've gone back and forth with the owners of those records," he said. "And it's a shame. I hope one day we can bring them back into the PRIEST fold, because they're valuable — they're like treasures, really. And I think that's probably why the people that still own them understand that, because they're keeping [the albums] rehashed and so forth.

"Like any band that's been privileged enough to have a long life like PRIEST — 50 years now — some extraordinary things happen in your first one, two, three albums. Especially the difference between 'Rocka Rolla' and 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' — it's just like this Grand Canyon effect in the way that the band really grew exponentially in such a short space of time.

"And yeah, we would love to get them back. We never say never. We keep going back to 'em every so often and say, 'Look, what's it gonna take?' Because they're important to us. And I'd like to feel that one day we'll own those masters again."

"Rocka Rolla" and "Sad Wings Of Destiny" were released through the independent U.K. company Gull Records. PRIEST broke its contract with Gull to sign with CBS Records for its next album, 1977's "Sin After Sin".

Halford is promoting his autobiography, "Confess", which arrived on September 29 via Hachette Books. The book has been described by the U.K.'s The Telegraph as "one of the most candid and surprising memoirs of the year."

In September, JUDAS PRIEST and Rufus Publications announced the publication of the first-ever official JUDAS PRIEST book documenting the band's extensive history over the last 50 years. Titled "Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years", the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews.

Prior to being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, JUDAS PRIEST's spring/summer 2020 European tour was scheduled to kick off on May 30 in Helsinki, Finland and conclude on July 28 in Tilburg, the Netherlands. The band was also slated to headline the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 9 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

The U.S. leg of PRIEST's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour was due to launch September 9 in Oxon Hill, Maryland and wrap up on October 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

