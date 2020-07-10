JUDAS PRIEST Reschedules '50 Heavy Metal Years' U.S. Tour For Summer/Fall 2021

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have postponed most of their previously announced fall 2020 U.S. tour dates to the summer/fall of 2021. Unfortunately, not every show was able to be rescheduled. About a dozen concerts had to be canceled.

Says JUDAS PRIEST: "We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the Fall of 2021. As soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them."

The following shows have been rescheduled:

* September 9, 2020 Washington, D.C. at MGM Casino has been moved to October 28, 2021

* September 12, 2020 Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena has bee moved to October 30, 2021

* September 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion has been moved to September 13, 2021

* September 24, 2020 Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Centre has been moved to September 17, 2021

* September 29, 2020 Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theater has been moved to September 22, 2021

* September 30, 2020 St. Louis, MO at St. Louis Music Park has been moved to September 25, 2021

* October 2, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK at The Zoo Amphitheatre has been moved to October 16, 2021

* October 3, 2020 Dallas, TX at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory has been moved to October 15, 2021

* October 5, 2020 Cedar Park, TX at HEB Center Cedar Park has been moved to October 13, 2021

* October 6, 2020 San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum has been moved to October 12, 2021

* October 9, 2020 Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom has been moved to September 29, 2021

* October 13, 2020 Phoenix, AX at Arizona Federal Theatre has been moved to October 9, 2021

* October 15, 2020 Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater has been moved to October 6, 2021

* October 17, 2020 Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been moved to October 8, 2021

All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates. You will receive an e-mail notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date.

The following shows have been canceled:

* September 11, 2020 Long Island, NY at Nassau

* September 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center

* September 15, 2020 Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

* September 18, 2020 Orlando, FL at Rebel Rock Festival

* September 20, 2020 Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life Festival

* September 21, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

* September 23, 2020 Detroit, MI at the Fox Theatre

* September 26, 2020 Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

* September 27, 2020 Minneapolis, MN at Armory

* October 08, 2020 Albuquerque, NM at Sandia Resort and Casino

* October 11, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tickets purchased for these shows will automatically be refunded from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days. For any purchases made in-person at a box office, or for any additional questions, please contact the venue directly.

JUDAS PRIEST members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner recently commenced the official songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to "Firepower" album. Released in March 2018, "Firepower" was the second LP to feature the 40-year-old Faulkner, who was selected to fill the void left by founding guitarist K.K. Downing following his exit in 2011.

"Firepower" entered the Billboard 200 chart at position No. 5, making it PRIEST's highest-charting album ever. "Redeemer Of Souls" debuted and peaked at No. 6, while 2008's "Nostradamus" landed at No. 11 and 2005's "Angel Of Retribution" came in at No. 13.

"Firepower" moved 49,000 equivalent album units in first week of release. Of that sum, 48,000 were in traditional album sales, just shy of the 54,000 copies sold by "Angel Of Retribution" in that album's first week. The "Firepower" chart position was bolstered by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer in association with the band's spring 2018 North American tour.

Across the pond, "Firepower" landed at position No. 5 on the U.K. album chart. It marked the band's highest ranking, and first time in the Top 10, since "British Steel" reached No. 4 in 1980. Elsewhere, "Firepower" also became PRIEST's first-ever No. 1 in Sweden.

