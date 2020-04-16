JUDAS PRIEST Releases Official Lyric Video For Classic Song 'Breaking The Law'

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have released the official lyric video for their classic song "Breaking The Law". The track originally appeared on the band's 1980 album "British Steel".

PRIEST singer Rob Halford told Classic Rock magazine that "Breaking The Law" was conceived from an idea brought forth by guitarist Glenn Tipton.

"It turned out to be one of the all-time classic metal riffs," Halford said. "As I recall, the bulk of the song was conceived when we were at Ringo Starr's old house, recording the album. Great as the music was, the lyrics had their place. And they just arrived out of thin air. Breaking the law: where on earth did that come from? I haven't a clue. But it tapped into an angst that PRIEST had never really covered until that point."

Halford went on to say that he has never gotten tired of performing "Breaking The Law" in the 40 years since the song's initial release. "Every night it's a tiny bit different to any other, and I still get a massive adrenaline rush on hearing those twin guitars fire up," he said. "It's also a great crowd participation number. Everyone's had a confrontation with a copper and likes to scream about breaking the law, don't they?"

Earlier this year, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner said that he had "a ton of ideas" for the band's follow-up to "Firepower" album. Released in March 2018, "Firepower" was the second LP to feature the 40-year-old guitarist, who was selected to fill the void left by founding member K.K. Downing following his exit in 2011.

"Firepower" entered the Billboard 200 chart at position No. 5, making it PRIEST's highest-charting album ever. "Redeemer Of Souls" debuted and peaked at No. 6, while 2008's "Nostradamus" landed at No. 11 and 2005's "Angel Of Retribution" came in at No. 13.

"Firepower" was recorded by British producer Andy Sneap, the band's longtime collaborator Tom Allom and engineer Mike Exeter (BLACK SABBATH).

JUDAS PRIEST is scheduled to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with a world tour coming to the U.S. in the fall.

