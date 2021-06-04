JUDAS PRIEST, LIMP BIZKIT And ROSE TATTOO Among Confirmed Bands For Next Year's WACKEN OPEN AIR

JUDAS PRIEST, LIMP BIZKIT and ROSE TATTOO are among the first announced bands for next year's edition of Wacken Open Air, the world's largest heavy metal festival.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the edition planned for next month will not be able to take place as scheduled. The 31st edition of the cult festival will therefore take place in August 2022, from August 4 to August 6, in Wacken, Germany.

Jan Quiel from the booking team explains: "We want to move as much of the planned program into next year as possible and we are currently having highly positive discussions on it. Some bands already do have other plans for 2022, so we are more than happy to have great interest from new bands to join the lineup."

Wacken Open Air co-founder Thomas Jensen states: "Another year without Wacken Open Air. It's sad, but we won't let it get us down. We are already looking forward to 2022, so it is great to be able to announce some highlights on the lineup today! Of course this isn't all — we still have some great surprises in store for our fans!"

Wacken Open Air co-founder Holger Hübner added: "The work on 2022 has already started in full swing. Our entire team wants to bring an unforgettable live experience to the Wacken stages with great attention for details. We can hardly wait to share it with all metalheads on the Holy Ground and finally celebrate together again!"

Confirmed bands so far:

JUDAS PRIEST

IN EXTREMO

LIMP BIZKIT

ROSE TATTOO

AS I LAY DYING

LACUNA COIL

GWAR

DEATH ANGEL

THUNDERMOTHER

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS

ALL HAIL THE YETI

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

CRYPTA

AUÐN

Taking place in the municipality of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, Wacken Open Air is the largest, most established heavy metal festival in the world.

Before being canceled, Wacken 2020 sold all 75,000 tickets in the space of a few hours, and was scheduled to entertain over 150 artists performing across eight stages over 280 hectares of land.