JUDAS PRIEST Is Reportedly Working To 'Rearrange' Summer 2020 European Leg Of '50 Heavy Metal Years Tour'

JUDAS PRIEST is reportedly working to reschedule the summer 2020 European leg of its "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour.
According to The Baltic Times, the British heavy metal legends' June 1 concert in Tallinn, Estonia will apparently be postponed, organizers said on Thursday.
"We've heard that work is underway to rearrange the whole tour," spokespeople for the organizer of the Tallinn show told pan-Baltic news agency Baltic News Service (BNS).
JUDAS PRIEST's spring/summer 2020 European tour is scheduled to kick off on May 30 in Helsinki, Finland and conclude on July 28 in Tilburg, the Netherlands. The band is also slated to headline the U.K's Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 9 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.
The U.S. leg of the "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" is due to launch September 9 in Oxon Hill, Maryland and wrap up on October 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
JUDAS PRIEST members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner recently commenced the official songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to "Firepower" album. Released in March 2018, "Firepower" was the second LP to feature the 40-year-old Faulkner, who was selected to fill the void left by founding guitarist K.K. Downing following his exit in 2011.
