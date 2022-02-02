JUDAS PRIEST And RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Among Nominees For ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME 2022 Induction

February 2, 2022 0 Comments

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced today the following nominees for 2022 induction:

BECK
PAT BENATAR
KATE BUSH
DEVO
DURAN DURAN
EMINEM
EURYTHMICS
JUDAS PRIEST
FELA KUTI
MC5
NEW YORK DOLLS
DOLLY PARTON
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
LIONEL RICHIE
CARLY SIMON
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
DIONNE WARWICK

JUDAS PRIEST was previously on the ballot for Rock Hall induction in 2020, but failed to receive enough votes to make that year's class.

Having been eligible for induction since 1999, PRIEST was also on the ballot for the 2018 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.

Once again, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has named the individual bandmembers that will enter should their group get inducted.

For JUDAS PRIEST, they picked current members Rob Halford (vocals), Ian Hill (bass), Glenn Tipton (guitar) and Scott Travis (drums), along with former members K.K. Downing (guitar), Les Binks (drums) and late drummer Dave Holland.

The NEW YORK DOLLS members selected were singer David Johansen, bassist Arthur "Killer" Kane, drummer Billy Murcia, drummer Jerry Nolan, bassist Sylvain Sylvain and guitarist Johnny Thunders.

The MC5 lineup of bassist Michael Davis, guitarist/singer Wayne Kramer, guitarist/singer Fred "Sonic" Smith, drummer Dennis Thompson and singer Rob Tyner was picked.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven out of 17 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Beck, Eminem, DURAN DURAN, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A TRIBE CALLED QUEST. This is Eminem's first year of eligibility.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture", said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. "Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame offers fans the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process with the 2022 Induction Fan Vote sponsored by Ohio. Today through April 29, fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May 2022. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 induction ceremony will take place this fall. The date, venue, and on-sale information will be announced later.

The nominees were announced on Rock Hall social channels and live on SiriusXM Volume channel 106's "Feedback" morning show with hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski.

Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.

The Rock Hall didn't induct BLACK SABBATH until 2006, and METALLICA followed three years later.


COMMENTS

