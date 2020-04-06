JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON Pays Tribute To GARY MOORE: 'I'll Never Forget The First Time I Met Him'

JOURNEY's Neal Schon has paid tribute to late Irish guitarist Gary Moore.

On Sunday (April 5) — one day after what would have been Gary's 68th birthday — Schon took to his social media to share a video of him playing along to a Moore solo, and he included the following message: "We did a lot of shows together and jammed many times but I'll never forget the first time I met him with the original JOURNEY line up in London -we played Hammersmith and he came back afterwards and we talked for a long time and we became great friends. Miss him and have nothing but great memories of us hanging on tour and playing. God Bless Brother"

Moore made a name for himself in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based SKID ROW, before following bass player Phil Lynott in 1974 to play with classic rockers THIN LIZZY.

Throughout his career, Moore recorded numerous solo albums, and shared the stage with the likes of B.B. King, Albert King, Jack Bruce, Albert Collins and George Harrison.

Moore passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2011, hours after checking into the five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain with a female friend. He reportedly suffered a heart attack brought on by a massive amount of alcohol he consumed prior to being found dead in bed.

