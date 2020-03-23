JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON Is 'Really Sick' Of Politicians 'Not Being Able To Agree On Anything'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon has slammed U.S. politicians for being unable to reach a bipartisan deal on a stimulus package to address the economic devastation of the coronavirus outbreak.

Schon took to his Twitter Sunday night to write: "I don't know about you all but I'm really sick of Both sides / republicans and democratic's not being able to agree on anything - especially while this coronavirus pandemic is out of control- DO THE RIGHT THING FOR ALL congress ! Jesus how many more must you all see Die ?"

The $1.6 trillion emergency rescue package failed in Senate on Sunday after Democrats denied Republicans the 60 votes needed to move forward. Critics said the plan was too generous to big corporations and too stingy for working families.

Another vote in the Senate is now expected at 1 p.m.

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has been designated a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, has already had a devastating impact on the U.S. economy. A U.S. government report published Thursday showed that 281,000 Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, and this week is expected to be much worse.

More than 351,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 15,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

