JOURNEY's 'Don't Stop Believin'' Becomes Battle Cry For COVID-19 Patients

JOURNEY's classic song "Don't Stop Believin'" has become a rallying call for patients recovering from COVID-19 at two hospitals in New York and Michigan.
The 1981 hit is being played at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan and the New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital during celebrations for patients prevailing over the coronavirus.
"The song is a sign of hope, a reminder to patients to never give up and a motivational thank-you to tired, never-stop-trying team members," Veronica Hall, president of Henry Ford Hospital and a registered nurse, told The Detroit News.
"As a message of hope during these challenging times, #NYPQueens plays JOURNEY's 'Don't Stop Believin'' throughout the hospital each time a #COVID19 patient is discharged and on the road to recovery," New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital wrote in a social media message.
Former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry took notice of the hospital's video on Twitter, writing: "I wanted to share a little cheer from New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in NY. They play 'Don't Stop Believin'' every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged. We're all in this together, and we'll get through this together. #DontStopBelievin."
JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who co-wrote the song, also said he loved how "Don't Stop Believin'" is now being used.
"Love this from a hospital in NYC where people are being released after beating Covid -19 while they played our song," Cain wrote.
In a 2009 interview with CBC's "Q" cultural affairs show, Perry said he always thought "Don't Stop Believing" — which is the top-selling digital download of a track not originally released in this century, according to Nielsen SoundScan — had potential as a single. It was always a hit with live audiences, though it didn't get great radio play at the time it was issued, he said.
"When we were doing the song in 1981, I knew something was happening, but honestly, when I saw it in the film 'Monster' with Patty Jenkins, I started think, 'Oh my goodness there's really something.'"
He added: "The lyric is a strong lyric about not giving up, but it's also about being young, it's also about hanging out, not giving up and looking for that emotion hiding somewhere in the dark that we're all looking for. It's about having hope and not quitting when things get tough, because I'm telling you things get tough for everybody."
Current JOURNEY singer Arnel Pineda, who has been fronting the band for 13 years, told CBS News in 2012, "Even before I discovered 'Don't Stop Believin'', it has been my motto — you know, to never stop believing in myself. The life that I've gone through, all those hardships, I never stopped believing that someday there is something magical that will happen in my life."
I wanted to share a little cheer from New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in NY. They play “Don’t Stop Believin’” every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this together. #DontStopBelievin https://t.co/dw9HO4ZPwT
— Steve Perry (@StevePerryMusic) April 13, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Love this from a hospital in NYC where people are being released after beating Covid -19 while they played our song, Don’t Stop Believin’ ?????????
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).