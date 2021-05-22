JOURNEY's ARNEL PINEDA Secures Literary Agent For His Life Story

JOURNEY singer Arnel Pineda has secured literary agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP) to help him bring his "rags to riches" story to life.

Said Pineda: "My manager Rene Walter (Sanre Entertainment Group) has been a trusted friend and associate for more than a decade. He led the search for the right person to represent my life story. Our clear choice was Alan Morell, for which I am very pleased and honored."

Added Walter: "We looked for this attribute when we searched for the best literary agent to help us bring Arnel's 'rags to riches' story to life, and this led us directly to Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners. Alan is highly respected within the entertainment, sports and literary fields, where he is known for his professionalism, honesty and charm. He has the knowledge, the relationships, the flexibility, and, most importantly, the mindset to deliver success."

Said Morell: "Arnel is a fantastically gifted artist and performer. My sincere interest is to bring his wonderful story to life — the story of his struggles and heartache to the moment he was lifted from obscurity to become the lead singer of the legendary band JOURNEY. Arnel has risen to international acclaim as he and the band helped bring JOURNEY to the pinnacle of success. In the end, talent wins out."

Tentatively titled "Journey Of My Life", Arnel's book submission to publishers will be in the final quarter of the year.

Born in the Philippines, Pineda has been fronting the legendary rockers since 2007 when JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon discovered him leading a Manila cover band on YouTube. A vocal doppelganger for JOURNEY's longtime vocalist Steve Perry, Arnel has helped put JOURNEY back in arenas once again. But some fans were not happy about the addition of Pineda, complaining about his ethnicity and dismissing his voice as a "copycat" of Perry.

As a member of JOURNEY, Pineda has co wrote and performed on a pair of studio recordings, 2008's "Revelation" and 2011's "Eclipse", as well as a concert DVD, 2009's "Live In Manila".

Arnel is also a philanthropist, whose foundation, Arnel Pineda Foundation, Inc. (APFI), is a non-stock, non-profit, and independent Philippine foundation that provides underprivileged children quality education, health services and medical attention.

Pineda has overcome a tremendous number of obstacles throughout his life including, the loss of his mother at a young age, homelessness and borderline starvation, making him an inspiration and providing hope for millions of people around the globe. Blessed with the ability to give back, Pineda mobilized his team to join the battle against poverty and its ensuing havoc on Philippine youth.