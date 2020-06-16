JOURNEY's ARNEL PINEDA Honored By San Diego On Philippine Independence Day

On June 12, JOURNEY singer Arnel Pineda was presented with a proclamation by San Diego Filipino American City councilman Chris Cate in honor of Philippine Independence Day.

Cate presented the City proclamation via video conference call. He was joined by a handful of Filipino American journalists and community leaders from San Diego's Filipino community.

"Arnel Pineda is an icon, role model, and inspiration for Filipinos," Cate said. "For Philippine Independence Day, I am honored to proclaim a day in his honor and laud him for his continued efforts to improve the quality of life for all Filipino children."

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in the Philippines commemorating the Philippine Declaration of Independence from Spain on the 12th day of June 1898, ceremoniously marked by the raising of the first Philippine flag in a small town of Kawit, in the province of Cavite.

Pineda, is a world-renowned singer and songwriter, and the pride and joy of the Philippines. Pineda has overcome a tremendous number of obstacles throughout his life including, the loss of his mother at a young age, homelessness and borderline starvation, making him an inspiration and providing hope for millions of people around the globe. Blessed with the ability to give back, Pineda mobilized his team to join the battle against poverty and its ensuing havoc on Philippine youth.

For millions of youth in developing countries like the Philippines, education is seemingly beyond reach. Poverty and inadequate government support stifle the future aspirations of Filipino children. Hence, Arnel Pineda Foundation, Inc. (APFI) was formed in 2010, principally to address their sad plight by preparing them for a brighter future through education. The Arnel Pineda Foundation is a non-stock, non-profit, and independent Philippine foundation that provides underprivileged children quality education, health services and medical attention.

Arnel's ongoing tenure as front man of the American rock band JOURNEY has allowed many individuals with shared goals to know him and join in helping children rise above their circumstances.

Late last month, Pineda wrote and released "Your Soldiers", a song dedicated to frontliners fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That song was accidental," he said. "I was just in my room thinking about how great our frontliners are around the world, trying to fight the dreaded virus. I was just so amazed how dedicated they are. I'm just so touched they are willing to sacrifice their own lives."

Photo courtesy of TAG Publicity

