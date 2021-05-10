JOURNEY's ARNEL PINEDA Collaborates With BILLY SHEEHAN And JOEL HOEKSTRA On Cover Of STEVE MILLER BAND's 'Abracadabra'

JOURNEY vocalist Arnel Pineda has collaborated with guitarist Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE) and bassist Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG) on a quarantine cover version of STEVE MILLER BAND's "Abracadabra", taken from the 1982 album of the same name.

Arnel said: "Big thanks to my good friends for this awesome collaboration."

Recording lineip:

Arnel Pineda - Vocals

Joel Hoekstra - Guitar

Billy Sheehan - Bass

Van Romaine - Drums

Ollie Marland - Keys/Backing vocals

Lenny Castro - Percussion

Mixed by Chris Collier

Video by Tony Dickinson

Born in the Philippines, Pineda has been fronting the legendary rockers since 2007 when JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon discovered him leading a Manila cover band on YouTube. A vocal doppelganger for JOURNEY's longtime vocalist Steve Perry, Arnel has helped put JOURNEY back in arenas once again. But some fans were not happy about the addition of Pineda, complaining about his ethnicity and dismissing his voice as a "copycat" of Perry.

As a member of JOURNEY, Pineda has co wrote and performed on a pair of studio recordings, 2008's "Revelation" and 2011's "Eclipse", as well as a concert DVD, 2009's "Live In Manila".

Arnel is also a philanthropist, whose foundation, Arnel Pineda Foundation, Inc. (APFI), is a non-stock, non-profit, and independent Philippine foundation that provides underprivileged children quality education, health services and medical attention.

Pineda has overcome a tremendous number of obstacles throughout his life including, the loss of his mother at a young age, homelessness and borderline starvation, making him an inspiration and providing hope for millions of people around the globe. Blessed with the ability to give back, Pineda mobilized his team to join the battle against poverty and its ensuing havoc on Philippine youth.

For millions of youth in developing countries like the Philippines, education is seemingly beyond reach. Poverty and inadequate government support stifle the future aspirations of Filipino children. Hence, Arnel Pineda Foundation, Inc. was formed in 2010, principally to address their sad plight by preparing them for a brighter future through education.

