JOURNEY Singer ARNEL PINEDA Fires Back At Critics Following Brother's Drug Arrest

JOURNEY singer Arnel Pineda has fired back at his critics following the arrest of his younger brother for alleged illegal drug peddling in Quezon City, just northeast of Manila, in the Philippines.
According to Manila Bulletin, 51-year-old Rusmon "Rustmon" Pineda was arrested Tuesday night (October 6) for possessing four sachets of methamphetamine, worth about PHP136,000 (approximately $2,087), in a buy-bust operation. Also arrested was his cohort, a barangay watchman (tanod), who was identified as 30-year-old Rojimar Frilles. The two are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
On Thursday (October 8), Arnel, who has been fronting JOURNEY since 2007, took to his Instagram to respond to negative comments made about him and his family in the wake of the news of his brother's arrest.
"[T]o the bashers who chose to cowardly succumb to prejudism & unkindness while hiding conveniently in the cloak of your keyboards & computer screens,there are more helpful & useful things to do,like facing your precious mirror once in a while," he wrote. "[W]ho knows,you might find yourselves as imperfect as me,my family and everyone else..
"[T]o my real friends & supporters,who knows that our friendship is eternally unbounded by time & space,you know who you are. [T]hank you for your prayers & love..[Y]ou don’t even know how much all of you have hugely blessed us by sending kind & comforting words.
"[M]ay God be with you all always
[L]ove & peace.."
Born in the Philippines, Pineda joined JOURNEY after guitarist Neal Schon discovered him leading a Manila cover band on YouTube.
Utol ni Arnel Pineda, arestado! https://t.co/dc1kqcMeZl via @RematePh
— Remate News Online (@RematePH) October 8, 2020
Hala chef Rusmon Pineda ?
Posted by Mae Ann Aguirre Jurilla on Thursday, October 8, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).