JOURNEY Singer ARNEL PINEDA Defends Philippine President RODRIGO DUTERTE Over Coronavirus Lockdown Comments

Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, who has been fronting JOURNEY since 2007, has defended Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over comments he made in regards to violators of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

In a televised address, Duterte said it was vital everyone cooperates and follows home quarantine measures, adding that he told security forces they should shoot dead anyone causing "trouble" in areas locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is getting worse. So once again I'm telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen," Duterte said on Wednesday.

"My orders to the police and military ... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead."

After one fan shared a CBS News article on Twitter about Duterte's comments and asked Arnel to "please tell" her "this is NOT true!!", the singer responded: "lol.his words are taken out of context again.. he said 'if the lives of the frontliners starts to get compromised along w/ the soldiers/policemen safety who are keeping the peace&order,then thats the time..he wasn't provoking DICTATORSHIP .."

When another fan replied, "out of context? He said should the people cause trouble with the cops, shoot them dead, is that even appropriate? given we have this crisis going around?", Arnel countered with: "if thats how you get it,so be it.i dont want to argue w/ you.."

Pineda added: "just please know the whole story sir WHY he said it..he didn't say those words just for the fun of it.. remind you too,im not Pro nor Anti Govt ,im for #FILIPINOS .. since im for #FILIPINOS ,lets all be safe by keeping ourselves healthy w/ our loved ones & family.."

The Philippines has recorded 96 coronavirus deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases, with hundreds of new infections being reported every day.

Born in the Philippines, Pineda joined JOURNEY after guitarist Neal Schon discovered him leading a Manila cover band on YouTube.

